Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 43,126 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the January 29th total of 262,521 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,443 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 559,443 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 359,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 102.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years. CGSD was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.