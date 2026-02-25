Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $401.47 and last traded at $400.6630. 42,905,057 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 37,762,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.00.

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

AI panic cooled after comments from Anthropic that reassured investors about AI's enterprise impact, reducing fears that new models will quickly displace incumbent software vendors; that relief is cited as a near-term catalyst lifting MSFT.

The White House is convening major cloud/AI operators (including Microsoft) for a "rate payer protection" pledge to limit electricity cost impacts from data centers — a policy step that could lower regulatory and cost uncertainty for hyperscalers.

Microsoft announced/expanded collaboration with SpaceX's Starlink as part of a broader connectivity push (surpassed 250M connectivity goal), supporting Azure edge reach and new customer access in emerging markets — a growth enabler for cloud and AI services.

Insider buying and analyst notes arguing MSFT is oversold (and remains a core AI infrastructure winner) are providing technical and sentiment support for buyers after recent pullbacks.

Broad tech strength ahead of Nvidia earnings lifted the sector, which helped Microsoft trade up alongside peers; momentum may be tied to sector flows rather than company-specific catalysts.

Microsoft participated in funding rounds and partnerships (e.g., backing Wayve, other ecosystem deals) that show M&A/capital support for strategic bets but have limited direct near-term earnings impact.

Xbox leadership transition (Phil Spencer retirement; Asha Sharma promoted) ties gaming more tightly to AI/cloud strategy — a strategic move but not an immediate earnings swing.

Japan's Fair Trade Commission reportedly raided Microsoft Japan over suspected restrictions on Azure customers using rival cloud services — potential regulatory/legal risk that could weigh on investor sentiment.

Ongoing investor concern about very large AI capex and the pace of returns (OpenAI spend, datacenter buildouts) continues to pressure valuation; commentary from traders/analysts and media (e.g., Jim Cramer saying MSFT "needs a refresh") contributes to cautious sentiment.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $540.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities raised Microsoft from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Microsoft from $632.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.95.

The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The business had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 22.76%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total value of $6,266,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. BLVD Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. BLVD Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 1,276 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

