Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Posts Earnings Results

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.23%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeco Instruments updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.85 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.140-0.240 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Veeco Instruments’ conference call:

Veeco finished FY‑2025 with a backlog of $555 million (up 35%) and guided 2026 revenue of $740–$800 million (midpoint ≈ +16%), expecting most revenue growth to occur in the second half of 2026.

(up 35%) and guided 2026 revenue of (midpoint ≈ +16%), expecting most revenue growth to occur in the second half of 2026. Product and customer traction accelerated — LSA is production tool of record at all three Tier‑1 logic customers , an LSA evaluation was shipped to a second DRAM customer, IBD300/NSA evaluations continue, and new orders were received for the Propel 300mm GaN and Lumina+ systems.

, an LSA evaluation was shipped to a second DRAM customer, IBD300/NSA evaluations continue, and new orders were received for the Propel 300mm GaN and Lumina+ systems. Shareholders approved the all‑stock merger with Axcelis and Veeco has obtained several regulatory clearances, but final approval in China is still pending with the companies targeting close in H2 2026 .

. Financial headwinds remain — FY‑2025 revenue declined 7% to $664 million, Q4/Q1 margins are pressured by product mix and evaluation shipments, tariffs are an estimated ~100 basis point gross‑margin headwind, and the “scientific & other” segment is expected to fall ~33% in 2026.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

VECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 464,543 shares in the company, valued at $14,865,376. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco’s platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco’s product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

