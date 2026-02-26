Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoom Communications updated its FY 2027 guidance to 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance to 1.400-1.420 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Zoom Communications’ conference call:

Zoom says AI monetization is a primary growth driver — every top-10 CX deal this quarter included paid AI, ZCX ARR grew in high double-digits, ZVA Voice has rapid adoption, and AI Companion 3.0 was launched.

is a primary growth driver — every top-10 CX deal this quarter included paid AI, ZCX ARR grew in high double-digits, ZVA Voice has rapid adoption, and AI Companion 3.0 was launched. Results and capital return beat expectations — Q4 revenue grew 5.3% (FY26 revenue +4.4%), non-GAAP margins improved, free cash flow was $1.9B for FY26, cash and marketable securities totaled $7.8B, and $2.7B of a $3.7B buyback plan has been repurchased.

Strong enterprise momentum and product-led displacements — Zoom Phone ARR is growing in the mid-teens and Contact Center in high double-digits, with large wins (e.g., a Fortune 10 140k-seat Cisco replacement and a 150k-seat bank deployment) and increased multi-product bundling (Phone + Contact Center + Workplace).

Near-term billing and margin headwinds — Q1 deferred revenue growth is guided modestly (1–2%) due to transition credits for large takeouts and recent white‑label churn; FY27 guidance also factors a ~ $50M interest income headwind and margin pressure from shifting stock-based comp to cash bonuses.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $85.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,835,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,435. Zoom Communications has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $97.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average of $84.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Zoom Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.74.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $223,715.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 155,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,093,337.63. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,568 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $655,010.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,552.10. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,089 shares of company stock worth $15,751,383. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,582,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,331,000 after buying an additional 363,776 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,284,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,852,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,153,000 after purchasing an additional 248,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,645,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,282,000 after buying an additional 836,594 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat — Zoom reported total Q4 revenue of $1.247B, up ~5.3% year-over-year and ahead of Street top-line forecasts; enterprise revenue grew 7.1% and the number of customers with >$100K in trailing revenue rose ~9.3%, showing continued traction at larger customers. Read More.

Q4 revenue beat — Zoom reported total Q4 revenue of $1.247B, up ~5.3% year-over-year and ahead of Street top-line forecasts; enterprise revenue grew 7.1% and the number of customers with >$100K in trailing revenue rose ~9.3%, showing continued traction at larger customers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product pipeline: Zoom launched Zoom Virtual Agent 3.0, expanding AI-driven customer service automation — a strategic push to diversify revenue beyond meetings that investors may view as long‑term upside. Read More.

Product pipeline: Zoom launched Zoom Virtual Agent 3.0, expanding AI-driven customer service automation — a strategic push to diversify revenue beyond meetings that investors may view as long‑term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst context: coverage is mixed — some firms reaffirmed market‑perform/hold ratings ahead of results, and consensus estimates vary; investors are parsing beats vs. guidance rather than changing consensus dramatically yet. Read More.

Analyst context: coverage is mixed — some firms reaffirmed market‑perform/hold ratings ahead of results, and consensus estimates vary; investors are parsing beats vs. guidance rather than changing consensus dramatically yet. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss — non‑GAAP EPS came in at $1.44, about $0.04 below the Zacks/Street consensus (~$1.48), a trigger for sellers despite the revenue beat. Read More.

EPS miss — non‑GAAP EPS came in at $1.44, about $0.04 below the Zacks/Street consensus (~$1.48), a trigger for sellers despite the revenue beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Weak/uncertain near‑term profit outlook — Reuters and other outlets flagged that Zoom forecasted quarterly profit below Wall Street estimates and highlighted intense competition from Microsoft Teams and Google Meet plus softness in the online/SMB segment, amplifying downside concerns. Read More.

Weak/uncertain near‑term profit outlook — Reuters and other outlets flagged that Zoom forecasted quarterly profit below Wall Street estimates and highlighted intense competition from Microsoft Teams and Google Meet plus softness in the online/SMB segment, amplifying downside concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction / mixed outlook coverage — outlets summarized the print as a mixed quarter that sent shares lower after hours, as investors focused on the guidance and margin/profit trajectory. Read More.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

