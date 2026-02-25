Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $210.33 and last traded at $210.86. Approximately 42,918,481 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 40,881,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.84.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. CICC Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,917,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,861,000 after buying an additional 341,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

