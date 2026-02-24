Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.64%.The business had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Revolve Group stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. 3,148,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,920. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $168,546.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,831.10. The trade was a 31.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $50,511.64. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 780,928 shares of company stock worth $22,565,084 over the last ninety days. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 94.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

