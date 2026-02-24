Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRMGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$202.81 million for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

TSE:DRM traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.42. 23,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.56. The firm has a market cap of C$903.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.25. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of C$16.60 and a one year high of C$23.36.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Unlimited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.00.

About Dream Unlimited

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

Earnings History for Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

