Westerkirk Capital Inc. Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of XOM opened at $147.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $156.93. The company has a market capitalization of $613.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

