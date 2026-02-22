Westerkirk Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Westerkirk Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.3% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $28,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 64,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $399,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2455 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

