Michels Family Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,058 Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,139,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 73.04%.

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

