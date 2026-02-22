Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock on January 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.55. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKWD shares. Susquehanna set a $80.00 target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $66.00 target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandip A. Kapadia sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $251,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,030.59. This trade represents a 38.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.