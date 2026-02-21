Smead Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Smead Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,753,485 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 133,960 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 3.2% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $165,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.0%

COP stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $113.80.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.54.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

