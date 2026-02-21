MA Financial Group Limited (MAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 154.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

MA Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 2.17.

MA Financial Group Company Profile

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia. It operates through Asset Management, Lending & Technology, and Corporate Advisory and Equities segments. The Asset Management segment specializes in private credit, real estate, hospitality, unique operating assets and private equity, and venture capital; and manages traditional asset classes including equities, bonds, and cash for wholesale, retail, and institutional investors. The Lending & Technology segment offers lending platforms for the provision of loan funding, residential mortgages, and financial technology including mortgage aggregation services.

