MA Financial Group Limited (MAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 154.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.
MA Financial Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 2.17.
MA Financial Group Company Profile
