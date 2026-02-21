Fox Corporation $FOX Position Lessened by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,653 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in FOX by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in FOX by 4.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 1.5%

FOX stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.56.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.31. FOX had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 11.41%.The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 29,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $2,079,336.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,269.90. This represents a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

Positive Sentiment: FOX announced it will match the U.S. government’s one‑time $1,000 contribution to the new “Trump Accounts” children’s retirement program for eligible U.S. employees — a modest, visible employee benefit that supports retention and goodwill. Fox Corporation Announces It Will Match U.S. Government’s $1,000 Contribution To “Trump Accounts” Children’s Retirement Program

FOX announced it will match the U.S. government’s one‑time $1,000 contribution to the new “Trump Accounts” children’s retirement program for eligible U.S. employees — a modest, visible employee benefit that supports retention and goodwill. Positive Sentiment: Investors remain mindful of Fox’s fiscal strength from its February quarter: the company reported an EPS and revenue beat and solid margins — a clear fundamental driver that continues to support the stock (previous earnings release and analyst estimates remain favorable).

Investors remain mindful of Fox’s fiscal strength from its February quarter: the company reported an EPS and revenue beat and solid margins — a clear fundamental driver that continues to support the stock (previous earnings release and analyst estimates remain favorable). Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage and sentiment pieces are circulating (e.g., Yahoo Finance piece reviewing bullish vs. bearish views), which can drive near‑term trading but didn’t introduce new company-specific fundamentals today. Fox Corporation Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Wall Street coverage and sentiment pieces are circulating (e.g., Yahoo Finance piece reviewing bullish vs. bearish views), which can drive near‑term trading but didn’t introduce new company-specific fundamentals today. Neutral Sentiment: Operationally, Fox’s ongoing heavy news/content output (many opinion and video items) keeps audience engagement and ad inventory flowing; routine editorial activity is unlikely to move the stock materially by itself.

Operationally, Fox’s ongoing heavy news/content output (many opinion and video items) keeps audience engagement and ad inventory flowing; routine editorial activity is unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data posted for mid‑February shows zero shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover ratio — that appears to be a data anomaly rather than a true change in bearish positioning; investors should treat the short‑interest reporting with caution until clarified.

Short‑interest data posted for mid‑February shows zero shares / NaN changes and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover ratio — that appears to be a data anomaly rather than a true change in bearish positioning; investors should treat the short‑interest reporting with caution until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation caution: the current share price sits well below the 50‑day (≈$62.69) and 200‑day (≈$57.97) moving averages noted in recent quotes, which can prompt short‑term technical selling or limit bullish momentum despite positive fundamentals.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Fox Advisors set a $97.00 price target on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Get Our Latest Report on FOX

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX’s core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.