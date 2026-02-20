Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 997.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,097.40. The trade was a 31.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE FNF opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

