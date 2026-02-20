Shipping Stocks Worth Watching – February 19th

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Viking, and Frontline are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies involved in maritime transport, including owners and operators of cargo ships, tankers, LNG carriers, container lines, and sometimes associated services like shipbroking or port operators. Investors watch these stocks for sensitivity to freight rates, global trade volumes, fuel and shipbuilding costs, and the highly cyclical charter market, which can cause large swings in profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Frontline (FRO)

