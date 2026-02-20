KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2026

Shares of KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIYGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 464,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 299,605 shares.The stock last traded at $17.38 and had previously closed at $17.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised KDDI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

KDDI Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation (OTCMKTS: KDDIY) is a diversified Japanese telecommunications and information services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Formed in 2000 through the merger of DDI Corporation, KDD Corporation and IDO Corporation, KDDI provides a broad set of connectivity and digital services for both consumer and enterprise customers. The company operates under well-known consumer brands and through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates that deliver telecommunications, internet and ICT solutions.

At its core, KDDI offers mobile communications services (including the “au” consumer brand), fixed-line and broadband internet access, and fiber-optic services.

