Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 129,971 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,971 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $58,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,933.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of HALO opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $82.22. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($2.16). The business had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.13 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 136.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,640.75. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $1,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 708,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,947,690.28. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 49,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

