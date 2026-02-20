JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,922,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $298,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in General Mills by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 206,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in General Mills by 16.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 124,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $63.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.37.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,549.20. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE GIS opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of -0.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 52.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

