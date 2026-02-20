JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,858,174 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 507.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,618,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,858,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $276,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COPX. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. GK Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of COPX stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $99.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.