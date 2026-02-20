Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $274.09, but opened at $253.89. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $238.8670, with a volume of 99,338 shares traded.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 5.3%
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.9282 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.