Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $274.09, but opened at $253.89. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $238.8670, with a volume of 99,338 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 5.3%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.9282 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Client First Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.