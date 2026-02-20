Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 23rd

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, February 20th.

Big Tree Cloud Stock Down 11.9%

Big Tree Cloud stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 188,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Big Tree Cloud has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of Big Tree Cloud

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Tree Cloud stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Tree Cloud Company Profile

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

