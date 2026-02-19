Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 45766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Canuc Resources Trading Up 5.8%

The company has a market capitalization of C$360.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

About Canuc Resources

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of oil and gas properties and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds working interest in the natural gas assets and producing gas wells in Texas, the United States. It also holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, northwest Mexico. Canuc Resources Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

