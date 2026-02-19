Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Avolta AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 30798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.2560.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group raised Avolta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avolta presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Avolta Trading Down 1.4%
About Avolta
Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books.
