Short Interest in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Declines By 17.4%

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 386,758 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 468,170 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 263,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KBDC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:KBDC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. 317,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $952.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 14.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc (NYSE: KBDC) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company structured as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, offering first-lien and second-lien secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and selected equity co-investments. KBDC targets businesses with EBITDA profiles generally ranging from $10 million to $100 million, aiming to generate attractive income and potential capital appreciation for shareholders.

The company’s portfolio spans a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, energy services, consumer products and industrials.

