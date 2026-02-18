2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,587,859 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 5,514,084 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,863,965 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,863,965 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

2x Solana ETF Stock Performance

2x Solana ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,593,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,742,494. 2x Solana ETF has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

2x Solana ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from 2x Solana ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Solana ETF

2x Solana ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 2x Solana ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in 2x Solana ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in 2x Solana ETF during the 4th quarter worth $434,000.

The 2x Solana ETF (SOLT) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm. This ETF seeks to provide investors with twice the daily exposure to Solana’s price movements through leveraged strategies, without the need for direct cryptocurrency ownership. It is designed for sophisticated investors seeking tactical cryptocurrency trading opportunities who understand the amplified risks associated with leveraged exposure.

