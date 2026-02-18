PPCB (NASDAQ:PPCB) Releases Earnings Results

PPCB (NASDAQ:PPCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

PPCB Trading Up 8.3%

PPCB stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.66. PPCB has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Get PPCB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on PPCB in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About PPCB

(Get Free Report)

Propanc Biopharma, Inc is a healthcare company. It focuses on the development of cancer treatments for pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancer primarily in Australia. The Company’s products include PRP and PRP-DCM. Propanc Biopharma, Inc, formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation, is based in Camberwell, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.