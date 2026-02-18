Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. $MAMA

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Mama’s Creations worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mama’s Creations by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 341,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 3rd quarter worth $7,332,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

Mama’s Creations stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.94 million, a PE ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MAMA. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mama’s Creations from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research lowered Mama’s Creations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Mama’s Creations Profile

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

