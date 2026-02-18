Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.44, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 1.42%.Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Constellium Stock Up 11.7%

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.28. Constellium has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Constellium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellium from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

