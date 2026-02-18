Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/18/2026 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/24/2025 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.66%.
As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sixth Street Specialty Lending
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- Why Q4 Could Destroy Your Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.