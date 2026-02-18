Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/18/2026 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2025 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.66%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

