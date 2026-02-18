Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $5.07 Million in Oxford Industries, Inc. $OXM

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.84% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 245.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Zacks Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.40.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $580.62 million, a PE ratio of -118.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.03. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.The company had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.540–1.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -836.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,540.08. The trade was a 28.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.