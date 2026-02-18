Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Chemung Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

CHMG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.10. 430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Corporation serves as the bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1833 and headquartered in Elmira, New York. With deep historical roots in the Southern Tier of New York, the company has expanded its footprint to serve customers throughout the region, including northern Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial emphasizes relationship-driven banking by combining personalized service with modern delivery channels.

Through its subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, Chemung Financial offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

