Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 44,626 Shares of CAE Inc $CAE

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 68.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44,626 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CAE were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 360.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CAE by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. CAE Inc has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 7.70%.The business had revenue of $911.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Sunday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CAE from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CAE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

