Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 80,016 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,016 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,804,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,472,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,421,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,864,000 after purchasing an additional 724,974 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,004,000. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 15,896,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,078,000 after buying an additional 4,221,678 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,599,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,754,000 after buying an additional 6,974,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $886,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 148,501 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $3,711,039.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,794.09. The trade was a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 585,537 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,864. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently -950.00%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

