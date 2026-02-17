CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 48,447 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in CVS Health by 99.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 436.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 192.75%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.