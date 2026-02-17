Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,286 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.39% of Douglas Emmett worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 448.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 28.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.33. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $249.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 844.44%.

DEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company’s office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

