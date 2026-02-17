Analysts Set Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI) PT at $56.10

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEI. Zacks Research lowered shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th.

NYSE:SEI opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $61.36.

In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock acquired 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,025.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,761.20. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aj Teague bought 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 106,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,835.45. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEI. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

