Summitry LLC Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Summitry LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.8% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $66,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,585,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,471,840,000 after purchasing an additional 403,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,464,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,611,672,000 after buying an additional 531,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,381,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,376 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,035,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,479,000 after acquiring an additional 815,625 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,376,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,409,000 after acquiring an additional 211,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,640. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 348,344 shares of company stock valued at $36,259,555. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $93.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

