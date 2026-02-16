Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Raises Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 146.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,424 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oracle Trading Up 2.4%
Shares of Oracle stock opened at $160.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.
Insider Transactions at Oracle
In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle won an $88 million U.S. Air Force task order for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to support the Air Force Cloud One program through 2028 — a material, mission‑critical cloud contract that supports ORCL’s OCI revenue trajectory. U.S. Department of the Air Force Accelerates Cloud Modernization with Oracle
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle added several customer wins and product rollouts (City of Atlanta selects Oracle Permitting & Licensing; ReGrow Israel picks Oracle Agriculture Data Intelligence; Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent expands to the UK) — these wins reinforce recurring SaaS/OCI demand and demonstrate traction for Oracle’s AI‑enabled offerings. The City of Atlanta Modernizes Constituent Services and Unlocks AI-Driven Innovation with Oracle
- Positive Sentiment: Market interest is also being propped up by product momentum around AI agents for Fusion Apps and positive analyst notes/upgrades that have previously sparked rallies. Oracle Unveils AI Agents for Fusion Apps
- Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed FY2026/FY2027 EPS forecasts slightly — small estimate moves that leave the firm constructive (Sector Outperform) but signal analysts are recalibrating near‑term expectations. Scotiabank Lowers FY2026/FY2027 EPS Estimates for Oracle
- Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs for securities‑class actions covering June–December 2025 — this increases litigation risk and could pressure the stock if suits progress. STOCK NEWS: Oracle Corporation Sued for Securities Fraud after 11% Stock Drop
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & sentiment risk: CEO Clayton Magouyrk disclosed a ~10,000‑share sale this week; while often personal, it can be read negatively alongside analyst caution and rising short interest. SEC Form 4 — Clayton M. Magouyrk sale
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.43.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
