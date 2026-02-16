Short Interest in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Decreases By 31.7%

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,678,696 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 3,923,409 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 901,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 901,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.83.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 38.20%.The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FCPT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
Four Corners Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company targets industrial, manufacturing, distribution, office and retail facilities leased to creditworthy tenants. By concentrating on net-lease structures, Four Corners seeks to generate stable, predictable income streams and mitigate operating cost variability.
The firm’s core activities include sourcing off-market and broker-sourced acquisition opportunities, conducting rigorous credit and property due diligence, and structuring lease agreements that shift property taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses to tenants.
