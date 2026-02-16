Short Interest in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Decreases By 31.7%

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,678,696 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 3,923,409 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 901,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 901,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 38.20%.The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 20,354.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,435,000 after buying an additional 4,593,018 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,889,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,334,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,871 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,673,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 653,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 533,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCPT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Four Corners Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company targets industrial, manufacturing, distribution, office and retail facilities leased to creditworthy tenants. By concentrating on net-lease structures, Four Corners seeks to generate stable, predictable income streams and mitigate operating cost variability.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing off-market and broker-sourced acquisition opportunities, conducting rigorous credit and property due diligence, and structuring lease agreements that shift property taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses to tenants.

