M&G PLC Sells 182,336 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

M&G PLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 182,336 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $58,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $411.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $463.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Phillip Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.21.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

