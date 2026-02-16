Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,822 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 11,878 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,561 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 132,561 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCOR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,612,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,551,000 after acquiring an additional 452,097 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,569,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,122,000 after acquiring an additional 346,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,317,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,679,000 after purchasing an additional 161,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,024,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 47,716 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,125. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

