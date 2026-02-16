Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ) Short Interest Up 26.1% in January

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 100,760 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 79,917 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,467 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,467 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NUKZ stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.71. 73,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,529. The stock has a market cap of $834.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.85. Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $75.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79.

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $684,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter.

The Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Range Nuclear Renaissance index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of stocks of companies from around the world that are operating within the nuclear fuel and energy industry. NUKZ was launched on Jan 23, 2024 and is issued by Range.

