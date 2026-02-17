Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.58 and traded as low as $17.58. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 39,004 shares trading hands.

Teucrium Corn Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 633.7% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Corn Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

