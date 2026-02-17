Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.31 and traded as low as GBX 2.09. Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 2.40, with a volume of 125,122 shares changing hands.

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Up 9.1%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.31. The company has a market cap of £1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.35 and a beta of -0.34.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, late stage, emerging growth, turnaround, distress situations, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, engineering services, sporting goods and services, biotechnology, internet software, digital, and entertainment.

