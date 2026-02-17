ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.54 and traded as low as $47.18. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 122,818,306 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 0.4%
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.46.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.
