Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.21. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.2550, with a volume of 4,944 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Recon Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.86.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, September 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology Ltd, through its subsidiaries, specializes in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment and wireless communication products. The company’s NDT portfolio comprises ultrasonic flaw detectors, thickness gauges, phased array systems, eddy current instruments and digital radiography imaging equipment. These solutions enable precision inspection of welds, pipelines, pressure vessels and structural components across a range of industries.

In addition to hardware, Recon Technology provides software for data acquisition, image processing and reporting, as well as calibration, training and technical support services.

