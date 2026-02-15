State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $51.11 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,523,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intel were worth $51,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 55.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.80, a PEG ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.38. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

