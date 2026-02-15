OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Receives $24.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSW. TD Cowen dropped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSW

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of OSW stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 509,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,205.23. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 154,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,165.22. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,569 shares of company stock worth $685,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 13,213,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,937,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,055,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 79,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,525,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,492,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.