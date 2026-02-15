HighTower Advisors LLC Has $291.35 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,082,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,537 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $291,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $81.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

